'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Splash

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 11:38 am

Related News

'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 11:38 am
Paul Sorvino. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Paul Sorvino. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years.

He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes, the spokesperson said.

"I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, wrote on Twitter.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino studied music and originally wanted to become an opera singer before he turned to acting.

His long career included roles in Broadway play "That Championship Season" and a 1982 film adaptation. Other movie credits included "Dick Tracy," "Reds" and "Nixon," in which he played Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Martin Scorsese tapped Sorvino at age 50 to play Cicero, a quiet but formidable character based on the real-life mobster Paul Vario, in 1990's "Goodfellas."

Sorvino had three children, including actor Mira Sorvino, who thanked her father when she accepted her Academy Award for 1995 film "Mighty Aphrodite."

"He has taught me everything I know about acting," she said at the time as he looked on from the audience and broke into tears.

On Monday, Mira Sorvino said "my heart is rent asunder" by her father's death.

"A life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," she wrote on Twitter. "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Paul Sovino / Actor / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

42m | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1h | Habitat
Photo caption: If the situation worsens, there is likely to be fertiliser shortages in Boro season, which will start in December. Photo: TBS

Agriculture or economy: The chicken and egg problem

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

3h | Videos
Tk20 thousand crore business of home and office decoration

Tk20 thousand crore business of home and office decoration

3h | Videos
Challenges students who come from outside Dhaka face in Dhaka University

Challenges students who come from outside Dhaka face in Dhaka University

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Lack of skilled manpower hindering growth of service sector export

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December