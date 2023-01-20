The Golden Wing of Watercocks: Breaking a romanticised notion through haunting imagery 

Photo: Collected

Haors, the wetlands of eastern Bangladesh, are known for their beauty. They have become one of the top tourist attractions in the country. However, the cruel change of seasons and irreversible climate change are no romantic getaways.

The land and water, which provide livelihood for the agrarian community, turn into a living nightmare during the monsoon. These resilient farmers, who have been living here for generations have adapted themselves to these harsh conditions.

These fertile lands become endless bodies of water during the monsoon, leaving no room for farming and agriculture. The winter harvest often becomes their last bit of hope after the flooding. To urbanites, haors are just retreat spots. But rarely ever do we see the full picture.

This never-before-told narrative was brought to life on screen for a wider audience in The Golden Wing of Watercocks. Visually, the film is both haunting as it is beautiful.The wide serene shots feel tranquil, it reminded me of Werner Herzog. But the film also has a documentary-style approach in its storytelling.

The Golden Wing of Watercocks masterfully captures and depicts the changing of the seasons, I have never seen it done better in any Bangalee film. We are also shown how the livelihoods in haor areas are interconnected among the community and the migrant workers.

The music by Sattyaki Banerjee also deserves praise for masterfully adding depth and impact to the sublime visuals. The score, made with local instruments, perfectly blended into the story.

The plot follows the story of a migrant worker in search of a job at a haor. Anyone living in such an area can relate to this story. Narrated by a young girl, she introduces the protagonist and the seasons. The depiction of hunger, despair and destruction are masterfully portrayed; but the story comes full circle when the protagonist finally understands why people choose to live there.

Flash floods cause massive havoc during high monsoon and demand immediate attention. We see the community put all hands on deck to build makeshift dams. This was not shown for dramatic effect, this is done for real during the monsoon. Nobody knows when the water will start rising. But lives and livelihoods can't always be saved by makeshift dams.

Life and nature are unpredictable. While flood and climate change is a harsh reality for the haor community, despite their low carbon footprint, they struggle to survive with the knowledge and wisdom passed down by their ancestors.

However, I believe we have a duty to these simple folks.

The Golden Wing of Watercocks hits even harder because of the fact that it is in Bangla. It will make you humble, thankful, and perhaps even more responsible.

The movie has jointly won, with Argentine film 'Upon Entry', the award for 'Best Film' at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

When such an ambitious project is done right, it makes us hopeful about the local film scene. The Dhallywood ecosystem must do better to allow such films to reach a wider audience. Blockbusters are good for business but climate change affects us all. The least we can do is be more sensible about it.

Director Muhammad Quayum and his cast crew have created something spectacular. The Golden Wing of Watercocks is Bangladeshi cinema at its best.