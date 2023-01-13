Golden Globes 2023 ratings lowest in decades

Golden Globes 2023 ratings lowest in decades

Almost all network series, including award shows, have suffered a decline in traditional ratings over time. The Golden Globe Awards returned on Tuesday after a year, but it fell short of expectations. 

According to Nielsen's national ratings, the bloated 3+ hour live spectacle on NBC (and streamed live simultaneously on Peacock) attracted a meager 6.3 million viewers, which was 9% less than the 6.9 million for the condensed show in 2021. 

Comparatively this was the least watched Golden Globes broadcast in history (except from 2008, when the writers' strike forced a televised press conference to announce the winners rather than the customary live ceremony). 

The NBC broadcast of The Golden Globe Awards, which serves as the unofficial kickoff to the awards season, received a record-breaking 26.8 million viewers at its peak in 2004.

