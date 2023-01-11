Golden Globe Awards: Jenna Ortega to Kaley Cuoco and Andrew Garfield to Margot Robbie, who wore what 

Splash

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:11 am

Golden Globe Awards: Jenna Ortega to Kaley Cuoco and Andrew Garfield to Margot Robbie, who wore what 

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:11 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Golden Globe Awards returned in full swing after a two-year gap and many big names descended on the red carpet to celebrate the kickstart of the 2023 award season.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, pregnant Kaley Cuoco, RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Andrew Garfield, Margot Robbie, and several other celebrities. attended the awards. (AFP, Reuters)

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore to the occasion, reports Hindustan Times

Attention class, Wednesday Addams is here. Netflix's Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills dressed in a stunning nude-coloured gown featuring risqué cut-outs, a floor-sweeping train, and pleated tulle overlay. (REUTERS)

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a strapless plunging-neck gown featuring statement puffy sleeves and floor-sweeping train. Her stylish hairdo and minimal makeup wins the day. (REUTERS)

Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards dressed in a statement-making dusty orange pantsuit and a black shirt styled with a matching knot tie. (REUTERS)

US actor Harvey Guillen and US-Mexican actress Salma Hayek pose together at the golden Globes red carpet. (AFP)

