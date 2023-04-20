‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ official reveal trailer out

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ official reveal trailer out

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’. Photo: Collected
‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’. Photo: Collected

A new, dangerous monster appears in the first teaser for the next Godzilla vs Kong film, officially named Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire. The trailer depicts a terrifying Titan monster sitting on a throne surrounded by bones with glowing blue eyes. There are glimpses of Godzilla and Kong as well.

'Godzilla' marked the start of Legendary's Monsterverse back in 2014. 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', a direct sequel to that film, appeared in 2019 and expanded the universe with monsters including Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah. 

'Kong: Skull Island', a war-inspired view of King Kong's native landscape, marked the character's introduction to the Monsterverse in 2017. Inevitably, Godzilla versus Kong was going to be the big finale that culminated all of these films.

Adam Wingard, who also directed the first Godzilla vs Kong, is in charge of directing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. 

 

