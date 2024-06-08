Godzilla x Kong follow-up finds new director

Legendary's Monsterverse has a new director for its next movie. The studio has chosen Grant Sputore to helm the upcoming installment in the franchise, following their March release, 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.'

Sputore started his career in commercials and made his feature film debut directing the sci-fi movie 'I Am Mother,' which starred Hilary Swank. The film premiered at Sundance and was released on Netflix in 2019.

The upcoming Monsterverse film is described as a continuation of the series, focusing on Godzilla, Kong, and various other Titans. The screenplay is written by the prolific genre writer Dave Callaham, known for his work on 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'

