Godzilla vs. Kong 2 plot synopsis revealed

Warner Bros. just revealed the outline for its next instalment in the MonsterVerse franchise. As per the newly released synopsis, the next film in the franchise will be a team up between Kong and Godzilla as they have to fight a brand new threat originating from the Hollow Earth.

The yet-to-be-titled sequel will also delve into the backstory of the Titans and Skull Island (Kong's home).

The untitled movie will also feature returning cast members Rebecca Hall (The Night House Resurrection), Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train, Atlanta), and Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong).

The sequel to Godzilla vs Kong will be released in theatres on 15 March, 2024.