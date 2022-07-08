God of War: Ragnarok to release in November

God of War: Ragnarok to release in November

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The long awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed game 'God of War' by Sony Santa Monica studios has received a concrete release date, 9 November.

The news was announced with a brand new but  short CG trailer, called Father and Son, which shows the protagonists Kratos and Atreus combating multiple kinds of eldritch threats, including a gigantic wolf which has the fans speculating that it might be Fenrir the dreadwolf himself from the Norse pantheon. The game is set to release on both the PS4 and PS5 platforms and will be available for pre-order starting 15 July.

