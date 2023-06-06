'Girl from Ipanema' singer Astrud Gilberto dies at 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto. Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto. Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, the voice of Bossa Nova whose version of "The Girl from Ipanema" was an international success in the late 1960s, has died at the age of 83, her family said.

Gilberto died on Monday at her home in Philadelphia, her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto said on social media.

"Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I bring the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather Joao Gilberto," the granddaughter wrote.

Astrud was married to Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto, who died in 2019.

