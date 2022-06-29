Gigi and Bella Hadid hit runway with partially ‘shaved’ heads

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid unveiled bold new looks and walked the runway with half shaved head, bleached eyebrows and short bangs.

The sisters duo sported a futuristic styling as part of Marc Jacobs' Fall 2022 show, which saw the designer's brand unveiling over 40 new looks at the New York Public Library, reports CNN.

Gigi and Bella's new look received mixed reactions and some of the fans were concerned if they actually shaved their hair.

However, Gigi and Bella have not shaved their head but achieved the look with the help of prosthetics artists, bald caps, wigs and makeup.

Gigi was seen sporting a colossal pink sweater, grey skirt and block heel boots., while Bela Hadid wore a voluminous black gown.

Gigi Hadid in enormous pink sweater. Photo: Collected

Bella shared a couple of behind the scene photos and a time lapse video which showed prosthetic artists skillfully working with bald caps.