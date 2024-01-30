'Ghostbusters Frozen Empire' trailer out

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:12 pm

Related News

'Ghostbusters Frozen Empire' trailer out

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Bill Murray among others

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:12 pm
A still from Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer. Photo: Collected
A still from Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer. Photo: Collected

A new trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on its YouTube channel.

In the upcoming film, the Spengler family will return to the New York City firehouse, where it all started. The over two-minute-long trailer showed they teamed up with the original Ghostbusters.

They have developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters' new and old teams will join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age, by stopping a new entity--the Death Chill.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Death Chill is accompanied by an army of ghosts. The trailer showed ice spikes on the ground in a frozen New York City. The new villain could be more dangerous than Gozer. Slimer is seen at the end. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man's smaller versions hint that familiar ghosts could also return, even as part of the Death Chill's army.

The trailer also gave a hint that the Ghostbusters organization could possibly be forced to shut down. They will, however, fight Death Chill to prove their importance in protecting New York.

The film is a follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), starring returning characters and a new villain. The new film has been directed by Gil Kenan. It has been written by Gil and Jason Reitman. It is based on the 1984 film Ghostbusters, An Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit the theaters on 22 March 2024.

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire / ghostbuster / Bill Murray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

34m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos