Genelia D'Souza returns to acting after 10 years

Splash

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 01:25 pm

Genelia D'Souza. Photo: Collected

Indian actor Genelia D'Souza is gearing up for a grand return to acting after a 10-year hiatus.

Genelia announced her re-intry into South films through an Instagram post on Saturday. 

"N Today marks my re- entry into south films-a place I call home away from home," reads the caption of her post. 

She also thanked the makers for for giving her a special part in the film. 

The yet to be titled Telugu-Kannada film is set to introduce Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as lead actor. 

Sharing her thoughts about the grand comeback Genelia said, "It's been 10 years since I was away from acting. Finally, I am back with this movie. It's a very special project. Good luck for the acting debut of Kireeti. The film has a great producer and a wonderful cast. It feels like I'm a newcomer, coming back to sets after ages and working with this young team."

The Radha Krishna directorial film will star Kireeti and Sreelela in the lead roles while Genelia D'Souza will be seen in a pivotal role.

Kireeti, Sreelela and Genelia D&#039;Souza at the launching ceremony of the film. Photo: Collected
Kireeti, Sreelela and Genelia D'Souza at the launching ceremony of the film. Photo: Collected

Genelia took a break from the show biz after her marriage with Riteish Deshmukh on 3 February 2012.

She was last seen in the 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya which also starred Riteish in lead.

Earlier on 4 February, the romantic Duo Ritesh & Genelia shared that they will be seen together in an upcoming rom-com titled "Minister Mummy."

The poster of the film developed for an OTT platform shows Ritesh and Genelia with a baby bump.

Genelia D'Souza / Riteish Deshmukh / bollywood

