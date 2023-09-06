Gary Wright, singer of 'Dream Weaver' and 'Love is Alive', dies aged 80

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 12:27 pm

Gary Wright, singer of 'Dream Weaver' and 'Love is Alive', dies aged 80

American musician and composer Gary Wright died at 80. He was battling with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia.

Hindustan Times
06 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 12:27 pm
Musician Gary Wright. Photo: Collected
Musician Gary Wright. Photo: Collected

American musician and composer Gary Wright has passed away following a protracted struggle with his health, TMZ reported. He was 80. Gary Wright died early on Monday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, in the South Bay, according to Justin Wright, Gary's son, who spoke to TMZ. 

He was reportedly given a Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia diagnosis roughly five or six years ago. Over the past year, Gary's Parkinson's disease has advanced quickly, and Justin claimed that his father eventually lost the capacity to move and talk. Tmz reported that nurses who were attending to Gary over the past few days informed the family that he was beginning his final chapter.

His friend and Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop took to X and paid tribute to the late musician. Bishop posted 2 photos of him and Gary, and wrote, "It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley."

He added, "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

The two enormous songs Gary produced in the middle of the 1970s were Dream Weaver and Love is Alive. In the end, he created 12 separate albums starting in 1970, in addition to numerous compilations and collaborations with other musicians. He once collaborated with none other than former Beatle George Harrison in one of his well-known projects.

Gary played keyboards on George's album All Things Must Pass and is credited with assisting George on other of his solo songs as well. Gary worked with George on Footprints, so George returned the favour on one of Gary's CDs.

Musician Gary Wright / Dream Weaver / Love Is Alive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

44m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

4h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World