Gary Oldman says he wants to retire from acting in near future

Gary Oldman has revealed that he wants to retire from acting in the near future. He has said that he is ready to 'hang it up' soon.

In an interview with The Times in London, the Academy Award-winning actor said, "I'm 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80.

"I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [his character in Apple TV's Slow Horse] and then hang it up."

"I've had an enviable career," he said. "But careers wane, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you're young, you think you're going to get round to doing all of them – read that book – then the years go by," said The Dark Knight actor.

He is also set to reunite with his The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, where he will play President Truman.

Oppenheimer tells the story of the creation of the atom bomb and is set to release in July next year.

The actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2018 for playing British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.