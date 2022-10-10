Game of Thrones' Lena Headey marries Marc Menchaca in Italy

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, known for playing the merciless queen Cersei Lannister on the show, has tied the knot again. She married actor Marc Menchaca in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

Several of her Game of Thrones co-stars including Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas, and Conleth Hill attended the ceremony.

Lena wore a sleeveless white gown with a veil. Marc joined her in a blue three-piece suit with a pink tie and beige hat. They read their wedding vows under the sun. Several pictures from the ceremony appeared on social media soon after.

Marc Menchaca is known for his award-winning film This Is Where We Live and his appearances in several television shows like Ozark, The Sinner, Manifest and The Outsider. Apart from her career-defining role in Game of Thrones, Lena has also appeared in films like The Brothers Grimm, 300, Dredd, The Purge and Fighting With My Family. She also played the titular role in science fiction TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and had a recurring role as Amelia Hughes in animated web series Infinity Train.

