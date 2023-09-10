Future in Frames: Children's Film Festival uniting young talents worldwide

Film, a universal language that transcends boundaries, has evolved into a powerful medium of artistic expression. When wielded by children, it becomes a conduit for their thoughts and emotions.

Under the banner of "Future in Frames," the Children's Film Society recently unveiled the 16th edition of the International Children's Film Festival on 7 September. This festival provides a remarkable platform for children and young individuals to channel their creativity and articulate their perspectives through the art of filmmaking.

The three-day extravaganza commenced with the screening of the Mohammad Nuruzzaman-directed film 'Aam Kathaler Chhuti' at the National Art Gallery auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The festival was inaugurated by the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud, with Salauddin Ahmed, the secretary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, as a special guest. Professor Zafar Iqbal, President of Children's Film Society Bangladesh, presided over the event. Dr. Hasan Mahmud, lauded the initiative behind this global festival exclusively designed for children in the inaugural ceremony. General Secretary Munira Morshed Munni and the Founder of CFSB Morshedul Islam also shared their speeches at the event.

This year's festival showcased 101 films from 40 countries across two venues, the National Art Gallery Auditorium and Alliance Française de Dhaka. Nine films created by Bangladeshi child filmmakers and 15 films by young Bangladeshi filmmakers were featured. The festival's consistently packed venues underscored the demand for wholesome entertainment options for children in the city.

Mohita Mubashera Zaman, a child filmmaker, expressed her gratitude during the Meet the Delegates Session, sharing the development journey of her film.

"My film revolves around every daughter living under a stereotypical household and what is expected of them. I never thought my film would get an audience and so many people would resonate with my story. This is definitely a boost for me," said Mohita.

Another delegate, Mustak Muzahid, who won the best film award in the Young Filmmakers' Section, shared how he found his film editor at a previous festival, highlighting the networking opportunities the festival offers.

Among the child jury members, SR Tabassum Ava, who will begin her university journey this year, recounted her filmmaking initiation through a Children's Film Society workshop. She expressed her excitement at being nominated for the Child Jury committee, pledging to do justice to the films crafted with passion and dedication by children. Kazi Ayat, a 5th grader, and Auritro Mridha, a college student, join Ava as child jurors this year to select the best films in the child filmmaking section.

"This festival is rightfully named a 'festival of life'," remarked Shomit Anwar, a volunteer from the documentation team. He emphasized that it is not merely a film festival but an event organised by young individuals with deep sincerity and love. Anwar conveyed the bittersweet feeling that comes with the end of each festival and the eager anticipation for the next one.

"We hope that the festival will receive the recognition it deserves from seniors and the government so that we can extend it to seven days and involve schools to foster a world of possibilities and thoughtful contemplation," said Shahriar Al Mamun, gleaming with optimism.

As in previous years, entry to the festival was free, allowing children and their parents to enjoy the films without cost. The festival concluded on Saturday with the announcement of the top films from all sections.

'Lullaby' by Amitrakshar Biswas is awarded as the best film in Child Section, along with 'Order' and 'Euphoric Paranoia' as 1st and 2nd Runners Up in the Child Filmmakers' Section. "ProthaShiddho" and "Aguan- the Sun behind the Horizon" are mentioned as the best and special award winners respectively in the Young Filmmakers' Section.