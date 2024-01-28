Furry fashion briefly takes over Baridhara

Pampered Paws Bangladesh hosted its first pet fashion show at Baridhara Diplomatic Zone (Road 3) on 26 January

Upon entering Pampered Paws' 'Pet Fashion Show' on a late yet not-so-warm January afternoon, a sight not only conjured excitement but overwhelmed the soul. 

One by one, 25 pets along with their human parents walked on the ramp. Some even donned shiny sunglasses and fairy wings. A bold choice of bright colours such as pink, blue, orange and red seemed to be the running theme. 

"The outfits [all the pets wore] are made in Bangladesh, by one of our sections, called Trendy Paws," said Ahona Rahman, founder of Pampered Paws Bangladesh. 

A shared passion for pets brought together a community of people of all ages. From 5-year-old children to 50-year-old adults, all equally enthusiastic graced the event hosted by Ahona and her team. 

One of the participants, a little girl named Mira, showed up with her Yorkshire Terrier called Fluffy. Speaking to us, her mother said, "This is such a wonderful event and my children are so excited. We could come here as a family without having to worry about leaving Fluffy alone at home."

Organised during the 'Paara Uthshob'  at Baridhara Diplomatic Zone on 26 January, the lemon green and pink themed decor and white stalls with triangle tops stretched throughout Road 3. The pet fashion show (of mostly dogs) turned out to be a huge success. 

This event was a first in Dhaka organised by Pampered Paws – Bangladesh's first pet grooming salon. There have been other small-scale pet fashion shows organised by other groups. 

Rapper Black Zang opened the show with his husky, Koko after all the participating pets were lined up on the stage. His performance of the song 'Bangla Hype' took the audience by storm. 

"We decided to come up with this to sort of bring together the huge pet community here," said Ahona who was visibly thrilled with how many people showed up to participate. It was more than what she had initially expected.

The team also made an effort to find new homes for pets they had rescued over time. There was an adoption wall at the event, where all the rescued street cats and dogs were lined up for adoption.

