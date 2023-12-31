Full Monty fame Tom Wilkinson dies at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the two-time Oscar-nominated British actor, passed away on Saturday at the age of 75, his family announced, as reported by The Hill.

He was an actor best remembered for his supporting roles in the suspense films Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom.

With over 130 film and television credits throughout his almost 50-year career, Wilkinson is a two-time Oscar nominee and a winner of a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

The British actor, who is well-known for his wide range of roles in comedies, dramas, and action movies, had an award-winning role for his performance in the UK smash comedy and musical The Full Monty. 26 years later, he returned to the character in a Disney programme earlier this year, The Hill reported.

He was frequently chosen to play American political personalities.

He was nominated for an Emmy in The Kennedys for his portrayal of President John F. Kennedy's father and won one for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries John Adams, The Hill reported.

In 2014's Selma, he also made an appearance as President Lyndon Johnson. The films Batman Begins, The Patriot, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Gathering Storm, Black Knight, Valkyrie, The Lone Ranger and Denial, and others were among Wilkinson's other credits.