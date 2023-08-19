Fuad X Dameer X Sanjoy at Aloki

Popular musician Fuad Almuqtadir will be teaming up with Dameer Khan for a show titled 'Dameer X Fuad Present Sanjoy' for a night of live music at Aloki on the 31st of August.

Fuad Almuqtadir spoke briefly to The Business Standard about the show. He said, "I am most excited about Sanjoy . Dameer is an amazing artist as well and we all love his music but as It's Sanjoy's first show in Dhaka, it's a little special.. He literally travels the world for his music and is a very reputable composer and producer in the Indian and US industry. He's a Bangladeshi lad, grew up in the Bay Area."

The tickets are priced at Taka 2,500. Fuad and Dameer will be performing their own sets in the show.

