Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on 25 December

UNB
24 December, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 01:40 pm

Bangladeshi-American music record producer, composer, musician and singer-songwriter Fuad Almuqtadir is all set to rock the Dhaka audience with 'Fuad Live', one of the biggest concerts in years on 25 December at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) Expo Zone in the capital.

The concert is being organised by SkyTracker Limited and will feature an ensemble cast of more than 30 popular music artists from the country including Elita, Rafa, Pantho Kanai, Zohad, Fairuz, Tashfi, Xefer, Tasnim Anika, Black Zang, Aly Hasan and more.

Two biggest surprises have been announced for this gala concert, as this will feature Bassbaba Sumon, Fuad and Anila Naz Chowdhury together for the first time in 14 years since 2008, and Stoic Bliss, one of the most popular urban musical groups known for their cult-popular song 'Abar Jigay'.

One of the most popular music composers among the youth in Bangladesh for incorporating fusion, folk, rock, pop and electronic dance music, Fuad Almuqtadir garnered popularity for his works with prominent singers including Sumon, Topu, Mila, Elita, Anila, Upol, Poonam and more. 

 

