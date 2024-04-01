'Free the people' says comedian Ramy Youssef in SNL

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:31 am

'Free the people' says comedian Ramy Youssef in SNL

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:31 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In his recent Saturday Night Live appearance, comedian Ramy Youssef, known for blending humour with pressing real life topics, didn't shy away from addressing significant issues.

During his monologue, Youssef made a heartfelt appeal for the freedom of the people of Palestine and hostages, introducing a serious note into his comedic routine.

He shared a personal story about a friend from Gaza, saying, "I'm like, 'God, please, please help Ahmed's family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please." 

Moving beyond global issues, Youssef also touched on American politics, suggesting a progressive vision for the future leadership of the country.

"I really think our next president should be a woman," he stated, proposing the idea of a trans woman president to mixed reactions from the audience.

This monologue underlines Youssef's reputation for using his platform to highlight important social and political issues, a theme consistent in his work and public statements.

