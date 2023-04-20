Frank Ocean scraps second Coachella set due to leg injury

Splash

BSS/AFP
20 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 11:20 am

Frank Ocean scraps second Coachella set due to leg injury

BSS/AFP
20 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 11:20 am
Frank Ocean. Photo: Collected
Frank Ocean. Photo: Collected

R&B singer Frank Ocean has withdrawn from his scheduled headline slot at the second weekend of the Coachella music festival due to a leg injury, his publicist said Wednesday.

Ocean suffered the injury before his performance last Sunday at the buzzy California festival's first weekend -- a highly anticipated set which began an hour late and was widely panned by audiences and music critics.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1... Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," Ocean's publicist told AFP.

"On doctor's advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

During Ocean's previous set, which closed last weekend's festivities, the singer mostly turned away from the crowd to perform his track "Novacane," and took prolonged pauses between songs including "Crack Rock" and "White Ferrari."

Press photos or a livestream of the performance were not permitted, and Ocean closed the set abruptly with the words: "Guys, I'm being told it's curfew so that's the end of the show."

Variety called the set "messy, loose, and a near-disaster that will likely go down as one of the most divisive in Coachella history."

In a statement from Ocean provided by his publicists Wednesday, the singer said: "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos.

"It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

According to Variety, this Sunday's headline slot could be taken by Blink-182.

The pop-punk group surprised fans last weekend with a first performance from their original lineup in nearly a decade.

Representatives for Coachella festival did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.

Frank Ocean

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

3h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

1h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

20h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

21h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

23h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka