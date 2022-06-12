Frank Grillo To star in MR-9, filming to begin in US and Bangladesh

Frank Grillo, best known for his roles in Captain America, The Purge and Copshop, is set to star in action movie 'MR-9', an adaptation of 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar' by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain.

Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana, code name MR-9, of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency. Shooting will begin imminently in the United States and Bangladesh.

MR-9 will be directed by Asif Akbar, and is being jointly produced by Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films.

The screenplay has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula.