Frank Grillo To star in MR-9, filming to begin in US and Bangladesh

Splash

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Frank Grillo To star in MR-9, filming to begin in US and Bangladesh

Frank Grillo, best known for his roles in Captain America, is set to star in action movie ‘MR-9’, an adaptation of ‘Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar’ by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:22 am
Frank Grillo. Photo: Collected
Frank Grillo. Photo: Collected

Frank Grillo, best known for his roles in Captain America, The Purge and Copshop, is set to star in action movie 'MR-9', an adaptation of 'Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar' by late novelist Qazi Anwar Hussain. 

Grillo will play the nemesis of secret agent Rana, code name MR-9, of the Bangladesh Counter Intelligence Agency. Shooting will begin imminently in the United States and Bangladesh.

MR-9 will be directed by Asif Akbar, and is being jointly produced by Bangladeshi production company Jaaz Multimedia, LA-based Al Bravo Films.  

The screenplay has been adapted by Akbar, Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula. 

Frank Grillo / MR-9 / Masud Rana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

1h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

32m | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

3h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

1h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

1h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended