Francis Ford Coppola to be awarded AFI Life Achievement Award

Splash

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 04:31 pm

Francis Ford Coppola to be awarded AFI Life Achievement Award

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 04:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following a year in which Francis Ford Coppola brought his lifelong passion project 'Megalopolis' to life, investing a significant portion of his fortune, the acclaimed filmmaker is now set to receive one of Hollywood's highest honours.

The American Film Institute will present Coppola with its AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala at the Dolby Theatre on 26 April 2025. The iconic figure of New Hollywood will become the 50th recipient of this award, a tradition that began with John Ford in 1973.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is presented annually to an artist who has achieved an outstanding career in the film industry. Recent honourees include Nicole Kidman, John Williams, Denzel Washington, Diane Keaton, and Julie Andrews.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement award doesn't mean Coppola is slowing down or stepping back from filmmaking. The director recently shared with The Telegraph that he's moving forward with his next film, an adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1922 novel Glimpses of the Moon, which he aims to film in London.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

31m | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

2h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

46m | Videos
From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

From food to fashion, Bangladesh sees consumption crunch

4h | Videos
Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

6h | Videos