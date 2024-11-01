Francis Ford Coppola to be awarded AFI Life Achievement Award

Following a year in which Francis Ford Coppola brought his lifelong passion project 'Megalopolis' to life, investing a significant portion of his fortune, the acclaimed filmmaker is now set to receive one of Hollywood's highest honours.

The American Film Institute will present Coppola with its AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala at the Dolby Theatre on 26 April 2025. The iconic figure of New Hollywood will become the 50th recipient of this award, a tradition that began with John Ford in 1973.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is presented annually to an artist who has achieved an outstanding career in the film industry. Recent honourees include Nicole Kidman, John Williams, Denzel Washington, Diane Keaton, and Julie Andrews.

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement award doesn't mean Coppola is slowing down or stepping back from filmmaking. The director recently shared with The Telegraph that he's moving forward with his next film, an adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1922 novel Glimpses of the Moon, which he aims to film in London.

