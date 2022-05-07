'Fortnite' returns to iOS, Android devices via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming

Users of Xbox Cloud Gaming will now be able to play 'Fortnite' for free on devices powered by Google-owned Android and Apple's iOS thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Epic Games, the companies said on Thursday.

The hit battle-royale video game has been out of the reach of mobile users since Apple Inc and Google removed it from their app stores in 2020 over a disagreement about in-app payment guidelines.

The Microsoft partnership would allow users including PC gamers to stream 'Fortnite' on internet browsers on their devices just like Netflix irrespective of the hardware specifications.

'Fortnite' is the first free-to-play title to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. "It's an important step to add a Free-to-Play title to the cloud gaming catalogue as we continue our cloud journey," Microsoft said in a blog post.