The international film festival Florence Film Awards (FFA) takes place annually in Florence, Italy, at the end of each year.

The film festival has annual awards and monthly selections. It was also known as the monthly film festival in Tuscany.

The festival celebrates independent and emerging filmmakers from around the world and showcases a diverse range of films in various genres, including narrative, documentary, animation, and experimental.

Florence Film Awards aims to recognise and honour filmmakers who demonstrate exceptional talent and skill in their craft, reads a press release.

The festival includes a competition section where films are judged by a panel of industry professionals worldwide, and awards are given in various categories, including best feature film, best short film, best director, best actor/actress, and best screenplay, among others.

In addition to the screenings and awards, the festival also offers networking opportunities for filmmakers, workshops, and panel discussions on various aspects of filmmaking.

Besides, it has many categories like best picture (feature film or short film, any genre), best feature film, best feature documentary, best indie feature film (low budget), best short film, best indie short film (low budget), best short documentary, best super short film, best web/tv series, best music video, best student film, best experimental, best animation, best inspirational film, best drama, best comedy, best horror, best thriller, best action, best sci-fi, best fantasy, best lgbtq, best short script, best feature script.

The awards are also assigned for short film and feature stories, such as best producer, best first-time director, best director feature film, best director short film, best actress, best actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best original song, best cinematography, best editing, best sound design.

There are renowned and seasoned showbiz personalities on the Jury who will evaluate the work of filmmakers.

Well-known music and film producer Lancen Gm has also been part of the jury at the Florence Films Festival since 2022. Gaoming Li, known in entertainment as Lancen Gm, is an award-winning filmmaker and artist with a unique array of accolades in his ever-growing catalog.