Five Nights at Freddy's to debut on big screens in October

Universal Pictures has announced the live-action adaptation of the popular horror video game 'Five Nights at Freddy's' will be released on 27 October 2023 in theatres and the studio's streaming platform peacock. 

The announcement was made by the film's producer, Jason Blum, on Twitter.

The film 'Five Nights at Freddy's', was directed by Emma Tammi and centres on a security guard who works the night shift at a pizza restaurant and encounters a sequence of terrifying events. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard are among the movie's cast of actors. 

Jim Henson's Creature Shop provided animatronic ideas and technology.

Blumhouse, in collaboration with Striker Entertainment, produced the movie.Scott Cawthon and Blum served as producers and Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H Warner served as executive producers.

