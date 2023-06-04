Five-day theatre festival at JU starts tomorrow

A five-day theatre festival titled "Natya Parbon 2023" is scheduled to begin tomorrow (5 June) at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus.

Jahangirnagar Theatre, one of the prominent cultural organizations of the university, will organize the festival with the slogan "Songskritir Obogahone Shuddho Hok Protiti" (Be pure in scours of capture).

The fest would go on from 5 to 9 June.

Prof A.K.M Shanawaz of the JU Archeology department and president of the organization will inaugurate the fest, followed by a rally.

Omar Faruk Banna, general secretary of the organization said "Renowned theatre troupes are set to stage their productions at the Selim Al Deen Muktomoncho every day at 7:30 in the evening during the fest."

"Prominent cultural personalities would be awarded for their contribution to the field of theatre and culture," he added.

Theatre troupe Ontorjatra will stage its production titled "Bonopangshul" on Monday (5 June), while Aranyak Natya Dal will stage "Kohe Facebook" on Tuesday (6 June).

Jahangirnagar Theatre will stage "Drityo Mittur Aage" on Wednesday(7 June), and Drisshopot will stage "Socrates Er Jobanbondhi" on the concluding day.

Rezwan Ahmed, a social activist from Gaibandha, and theatre artiste Ali Mahmud will be awarded at the festival for their contribution to their respective fields.