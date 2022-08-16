As first local OTT platform, Toffee offers revenue earnings to the content creators

Splash

Eyamin Sajid
16 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 05:57 pm

As the first local over-the-top (OTT) platform, Toffee, a digital entertainment platform of Banglalink, has enabled revenue generation opportunities for the content creators on its platform. 

The introduction of revenue earning through Toffee allows local content creators, including artists, artisans, and influencers, to benefit financially from video content they produce. VEON, the parent company of Banglalink and a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, announced the news on Tuesday through a media release. 

Banglalink's Toffee is a free-to-download premium digital entertainment platform, with over 100 national and international TV programmes, with over 6.8 million monthly users. 

From now, top 100 creator will get the payments while there are options for the new creators to be onboard, says Banglalink officials. 

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink said, "Along with expanding the fastest 4G network across the country, we are now focusing on bringing quality digital services and enhancing them with state-of-the-art features. At Banglalink we are confident that Toffee's monetisation facility will empower young local content creators by opening up further earning opportunities for them."  

Apart from Banglalink, the largest mobile operator Grameenphone and the second largest carrier Robi Axiata Limited also own their flagship OTT platforms named Bioscope and Binge. 

Bioscope and Binge provide only streaming services like – movies, web series, dramas, music videos, live TV and live sports. 

Requirements for making money: 

To start making money from videos, the creator must have a channel on the Toffee platform at first and the channel must be verified. 

To start monetisation, the channel must have at least 100 unique views and at least 5 videos uploaded. 

Banglalink officials said that a creator's videos must be greater than 10 seconds and less than 2 hours and contents must comply with the Toffee's Community Guidelines. 

How creator will get the payment? 

The Toffee platform's term and condition says that if a content generates revenue and the creators are entitled to a revenue share, the payment dashboard of the Toffee platform will show earning figures and the minimum eligibility threshold. 

Once creators are eligible for a revenue share, a designated Toffee vendor will disburse the payment to the creators' verified MFS account. 

The creators do not need to submit payment requests. 

If creators are eligible, payment will be automatically disbursed in their account after each payment cycle, which is around 60 days, says the platform's terms sheet. 

