The first of anything is always special: Kazi Nawshaba

Kazi Nawshaba's journey on the big screen began six years ago with the movie 'Alga Nongor'. Photo: Noor A Alam

Kazi Nawshaba seems to have a knack for choosing versatile roles. Ever since she made a transition to movies six years back, she has been playing a range of characters that have garnered her not only praise, but opened the doors for more and more interesting roles.

Those doors have now led her to an international audience. Her latest movie 'Meghna Kanya', directed by Fuad Chowdhury, is all set to be screened at the upcoming IFFSA Toronto Film Festival in Canada next month.

Nawshaba portrays the character of a defiant woman in the movie. The shooting took place in the picturesque location of Uloniya Island in Barishal.

"I consider myself very fortunate to always find opportunities to play roles in story driven movies. Fuad has given me a wonderful character to portray in this film as well," Nawshaba said.

"The film is being showcased at a prestigious international film festival even before being screened in regular theaters. It's a significant milestone for me and the film industry as well, I believe. I hope the audiences enjoy the movie," she added.

Besides this, she is also part of another government-funded movie 'Chayabrikkha', which is now in the works for release.

'Meghna Kanya' is not her only foray into international shores, as she is also acting in another movie based out of Kolkata titled 'Joto Kando Kolkatay', directed by Anik Dutta.

She started shooting for the movie in September and stars alongside another popular actor, Abir Chatterjee. On social media, she shared several pictures from the set, and fans have been sending their best wishes.

Nawshaba is very excited about this film, although there is still a significant portion of the shooting left to be completed. The actress is on a break in Dhaka right now.

"We'll continue shooting in various locations in Darjeeling and Kolkata. We have one more solid month of shooting, and then we'll take a short break before resuming work," she said.

"I hope the project will be wrapped up by mid-December. I've heard plans of releasing the film during next year's Durga Puja festivities," she said.

The thriller movie is reportedly based on an original story. It does however pay homage to Satyajit Ray through the structure of a detective story.

In 'Chayabrikkha', directed by Bondhon Biswas, Nawshaba plays the role of a tea garden worker. The film has recently received the censor certificate. The movie revolves around the joys and sorrows, laughter and tears of tea garden workers.

"Until now, all the characters I've portrayed in movies were distinct in their own ways, and that remains true for this one as well," said Nawshaba t.

"I always focus more on the story before signing a contract. With the character from this film, it felt like there were numerous dimensions for me to explore through my acting. So, I took on the role. People will see a new Nawshaba in this," she said with anticipation.

Meanwhile, the actress had started working on a film called 'Poster' directed by Saif Chandan, quite a while ago. However, that project remains unfinished. Still, she holds a special fondness for her character in it. As for when the remaining parts of the film will be shot, the actress could not say for certain.

Nawshaba has become hopeful about one thing though. She used to be a television actress before making her mark in movies.

Six years ago, Nawshaba embarked on her journey in mainstream cinema with a film called 'Alga Nongor'. Directed by Wahid Tarek, the movie's production was completed a while back, but it hasn't been released yet.

However, recently, she got to know that the process to release it has begun, and this news has filled her with excitement.