Filmstar Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont

Splash

Reuters
23 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 02:38 pm

Related News

Filmstar Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most famed actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie "The Revenant", while his other hit films have included "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street"

Reuters
23 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 02:38 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Collected
Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Collected

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most famed actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie "The Revenant", while his other hit films have included "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Top News

Leonardo DiCaprio / Hollywood actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

2h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

3h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

3h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

17h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

18h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

19h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business