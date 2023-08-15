Films depicting the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is an inseparable part of the history of Bangladesh. Many documentaries and biopic has been made to help explore the remarkable and eventful life he had.

Observing the day, we have put together a list of some of the films and documentaries made on The Father of the Nation.

Mujib: The Making of Nation (2022)

This biography film about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is directed by Shyam Benegal. Popular Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo played the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this biopic.

570 (2021)

The story will revolve around the 36 hours after the brutal assignation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. This is made based on the information and testimony from the Bangabandhu assassination case in 1996.

Mujib Amar Pita (2021)

Mujib Amar Pita is a 2021 Bangladeshi computer-animated biography film. It was the first full-length Bangladeshi animated film.

The film is based on the book "Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita", written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sohel Mohammad Rana directed the film.

The Speech (2012)

The Speech is a documentary based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic 7 March speech. It was written and directed by Fakhrul Arefeen Khan.