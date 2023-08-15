Films depicting the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Splash

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

Films depicting the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is an inseparable part of the history of Bangladesh. Many documentaries and biopic has been made to help explore the remarkable and eventful life he had. 

Observing the day, we have put together a list of some of the films and documentaries made on The Father of the Nation. 

Mujib: The Making of Nation (2022)

This biography film about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is directed by Shyam Benegal. Popular Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo played the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this biopic.

570 (2021)

The story will revolve around the 36 hours after the brutal assignation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. This is made based on the information and testimony from the Bangabandhu assassination case in 1996.

Mujib Amar Pita (2021)

Mujib Amar Pita is a 2021 Bangladeshi computer-animated biography film. It was the first full-length Bangladeshi animated film. 

The film is based on the book "Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita", written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Sohel Mohammad Rana directed the film.

The Speech (2012)

The Speech is a documentary based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic 7 March speech. It was written and directed by Fakhrul Arefeen Khan.

 

Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman / Films on Mujib / National Mourning Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

6h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

2h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

6h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June