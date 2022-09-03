Film about Gamestop short-squeeze reveals cast

As per an exclusive from Deadline, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson have all signed on for Black Bear Pictures' 'Dumb Money,' which is an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's book The Antisocial Network. Craig Gillespie will be directing.

Principal photography for the film is set to begin this October. The movie centers around the vast amounts of money won and lost during the infamous GameStop short squeeze which has ended up changing Wall Street forever with the advent of 'retail investors' into the stock markets.

The story is set to be a gripping recounting of how a loosely affiliated group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called r/WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.

Black Bear Pictures is fully financing, with Black Bear International handling the foreign distribution rights.