Fifth Bangladesh-India cultural fair held at Uttara GanoBhaban

BSS
28 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The fifth Bangladesh-India cultural fair-2022 was held at Uttara Ganobhaban on Sunday.

The festival started through singing national anthems of Bangladesh and India with laser light show.

Indian artists staged cultural programme at the outset of the function. Bangladesh as a host country also presented its culture at the function.

Minister of the Indian Tripura state Ram Prasad Pal attended the function as the chief guest while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was the special guest.

Chaired by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the function also was attended, among others, by Shafiqul Islam Shimul MP of Natore-2, Shahidul Islam Bakul MP of Natore-1, Ratna Ahmed MP of women reserved seat, Assistant High Commissioner Sanjib Bhatti and Municipality Mayor Uma Chowdhury.

Recalling the 50th anniversary of friendship between Bangladesh and India, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said "We have long political relations between the two countries. But the bondage of financial and prosperity between the two countries have been accelerated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Bangladesh is building high-tech Park and digital employment training centre with the financial assistance of India, he said.

Even, education, training and Entertainment centres are also being established in more 64 districts across the country including Natore.

Earlier, Palak welcomed the 42-member Indian delegation when they reachd Uttara Gano Bhaban.

