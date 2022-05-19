Feeling like a newcomer all over again, says Alia as she resumes shooting after marriage

Splash

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

Feeling like a newcomer all over again, says Alia as she resumes shooting after marriage

“And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous,” penned the newly married actor on her Instagram

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 05:53 pm
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to start shooting for her Hollywood debut film "Heart of Stones."

"And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous," penned the newly married actor on her Instagram.

The Netflix flick helmed by Tom Harper also stars Gal Gadot and "50 Shades of Grey" actor, Jamie Dornan.

Earlier, Gal Gadot shared that she will be seen as Rachel stone in the upcoming film.

Alia has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. 

Alia Bhatt / netflix / Heart of Stone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

8h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

How a university teacher and PHD holder become farmer

2h | Videos
Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

Dhaka University's Botanical garden home to some of world's rarest plants

2h | Videos
Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

23h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire