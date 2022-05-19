Feeling like a newcomer all over again, says Alia as she resumes shooting after marriage

Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to start shooting for her Hollywood debut film "Heart of Stones."

"And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous," penned the newly married actor on her Instagram.

The Netflix flick helmed by Tom Harper also stars Gal Gadot and "50 Shades of Grey" actor, Jamie Dornan.

Earlier, Gal Gadot shared that she will be seen as Rachel stone in the upcoming film.

Alia has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.