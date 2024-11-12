Farzana Wahid Shayan to hold solo concert on 22 November

12 November, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:57 am

Farzana Wahid Shayan. Photo: UNB
A special solo concert of the acclaimed music artist and social activist Farzana Wahid Shayan titled "Gaane Gaane Sayan" will be held on 22 November at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

Organized by Aajob Karkhana, the concert will feature an exclusive two-hour performance of the rebel artist at the National Art Gallery (Jatiya Chitrashala) Auditorium of BSA.

A unique name in contemporary Bengali music in recent times and one of the singer-songwriters of Bengali songs, Shayan has won the hearts of countless listeners with her powerful lyrics, own compositions and unique singing style, and she is returning to live concerts after many years with this special solo concert.

Shayan's voice has always been heard against any injustice happening in the country or any part of the world. In continuation, she raised her voice, sang her lungs out and actively participated in the Student-led July Uprising, in person.

"After a long period, I will perform at a solo concert hosted by Aajob Karkhana. Many things have transpired in the meantime. As a musician, I want to be present at that performance with you, carrying the emotion of those intense times of loss, pain and the optimism of a new day. Your presence is and will always be a source of strength for me," Shayan said regarding the concert.

Joy Shahriar, Founder and CEO of Aajob Karkhana, explained the reason behind organizing this solo concert: "Shayan Apa is my and our favourite artist. She does not appear in concerts like that, and mostly practices her music for notable causes rather than seeking the spotlight; but I know many people like me look forward to hearing her music."

Recently, Aajob Karkhana hosted a group concert titled 'Gaanwalader Gaan' featuring a great group of singer-songwriters. "So our main goal is to organize music for all kinds of audiences instead of coming back to the same band and artists' concerts again and again," Joy Shahriar further explained the motif.

Three types of tickets for the concert worth Tk500, Tk700 and Tk1000 are now available at getsetrock.com, and the show will begin at 6 pm.

