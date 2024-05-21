Farooki's 'Something Like An Autobiography' to be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival

Farooki and Tisha in Something Like an Autobiography poster. Photo: Collected

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film will be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The director posted the news from his official Facebook profile.

"After Sydney, Something Like An Autobiography goes to Shanghai International Film Festival as part of its official selection for International Panorama! This June!," reads the post.

"Glad to see our deeply personal film, somewhat unnerving too maybe, resonating with many souls around the world," the post added.

The film is also the director's acting debut with his wife actress Tisha.

'Something Like an Autobiography' was inspired by real-life incidents and experiences of Farooki and his wife.

Earlier, talking about the film Farooki told The Business Standard, "We did not try to portray ourselves as saints, didn't want to glorify ourselves. We only wanted to portray the time that we have been living in, with all the pros and cons of our lives."