Farooki’s 'No Land’s Man' to be screened at Sydney film festival

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's highly anticipated film "No Land's Man" has been selected for Disney Film Festival.

The film starring Bollywood actor Nawaz Uddin Siddiqui in lead will be screened on 16 and 19 June at the prestigious festival.

Farooki announced the news on his Facebook post on Wednesday.

"No Land's Man has been selected for the Sydney film festival! The film screens on June 16 and 19. Me and Megan will join. See you there, Sydney friends and my Sydney team," read the caption of the post.

"Farooki's inclusive, engrossing and compassionate film boasts fine performances from multi-award-winning Indian star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Meghan Mitchell in her feature debut," read the programme note of the prestigious film festival.

"No Land's Man" also stars celebrated actor and singer Tahsan Khan and Australian actor Megan Mitchel among others in pivotal roles.