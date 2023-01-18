Farooki: Will take to the streets for 'Shonibar Bikel'

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 09:53 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has said he would take resort to any means necessary to clear his film 'Shonibar Bikel' from the censor board and ensure its release.

"We will do everything possible to ensure that Shonibar Bikel is released even an hour prior to 'Faraaz'. If I have to take to the streets, I most certainly will," Farooki told The Business Standard.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki made a movie titled Shonibar Bikel (Saturday Afternoon) based on the Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Gulshan, Dhaka, which has been stuck in the Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB) for four years.

On the other hand, the Hansal Mehta directorial 'Faraaz' inspired by the same incident, is due for release next month (3 February). The trailer was released on Monday (16 January).

"We were told that the BFCB does not wish to rehash tragic memories for the audience with the release of Shonibar Bikel. There are thousands of videos surrounding this on YouTube, and they think they can put a lid on the incident by preventing the release of a movie?" said Farooki.

"Shonibar Bikel is being broadcast abroad. I have not heard any comment that tarnishes the image of Bangladesh through the movie. Hollywood reporters say in their reviews they do not understand how the movie could ever hurt Bangladesh's image. Rather, they believe the country will be glorified."

Unfortunately, the movie has been banned in Bangladesh for fear that the country's image will be harmed. 

The movie is meant to glorify, not hurt Bangladesh's image, Farooki further said.

"Moreover, the movie makes a strong plea for religious tolerance. But if you think that we will calm down with one or two social media statuses, you are wrong. We have grown up in this country and its audience. Faraaz will be released, and we will cry in silence as third-class citizens in our own country – but this should not happen. This insult is not only to our filmmaking community, but also a blow to people's self-respect."

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki / Cinema / Shonibar Bikel

