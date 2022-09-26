Farooki honoured with the South Asian Film Festival Award

Splash

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:31 am

Related News

Farooki honoured with the South Asian Film Festival Award

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:31 am
Farooki at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Photo: Collected
Farooki at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Photo: Collected

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been conferred with the Chicago South Asian Film Festival Award 2022.

The director shared the news on his social media. His post read: "Thank you, Chicago South Asian Film Festival for honouring me with this year's South Asian Film Award. Good to see some of my favourite people have won this award in the past! I feel humbled. I feel like my journey has just started and I have a long way to go!"

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki / awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

15m | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

25m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

2h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

13h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

16h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

17h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh