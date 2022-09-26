Farooki honoured with the South Asian Film Festival Award

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been conferred with the Chicago South Asian Film Festival Award 2022.

The director shared the news on his social media. His post read: "Thank you, Chicago South Asian Film Festival for honouring me with this year's South Asian Film Award. Good to see some of my favourite people have won this award in the past! I feel humbled. I feel like my journey has just started and I have a long way to go!"