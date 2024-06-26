Farin, Mehazabien attends Copa America 2024

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 11:22 am

Tasnia Farin and Mehazabien Chowdhury. Photo: Facebook
Tasnia Farin and Mehazabien Chowdhury. Photo: Facebook

Popular Bangladeshi actresses Tasnia Farin and Mehazabien Chowdhury shared photos of them attending the Chile vs Argentina match of Copa America 2024. 

Mehazabien shared snippets of her attending the match on her official Facebook profile and wrote, "Copa America 2024 Photo Dump."

Tasnia Frin also posted her photo from the match and wrote, "Never early for Messi #CopaAmerica." 

Both of them wore Argentine jerseys to show support for the team. 

Defending champions Argentina played against Chile in the Copa America today (26 June). 

Substitute Lautaro Martinez grabbed an 88th-minute winner as Argentina finally overcame Chile 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

This Copa America run for Lionel Messi is vital, as it could be his last.
 

