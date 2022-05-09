Farhan Akhtar steps into Marvel Cinematic Universe with MS Marvel cameo

After months of rumours and speculation, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's participation in Disney Plus's upcoming series MS Marvel has been confirmed.

The actor's role has been couched as a guest star, reports The Deadline.

Both the actor and his wife Shibani Dandekar have confirmed the news on their social media handle.

Farhan Akhtar shared in his story on Twitter that he had "a lot of fun" while working on the show.

Although, the details of his role are kept under the wrap as of yet.

The show also stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's MS Marvel revolves around Kamala Khan, Marvel's first teen Muslim Superhero, played by Iman Vellani, who is a fan of Avengers and later struggles with discovering her own superpowers.

The cast includes Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The series will stream on Disney+ globally and on Disney+ Hotstar in India, starting 8 June.