Fans 'in tears' as Disney celebrates its 100th year with Once Upon a Studio short film

16 October, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 12:57 pm

Photo: Collected
Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a new original short film, Once Upon a Studio. The film features 543 characters from over 85 Disney films and short films. ABC premiered Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration and the historic short film on 15 October at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, host Kelly Ripa also discussed Disney's upcoming projects on-air. However, those who missed it can also watch the film on Fubo TV and Hulu+ Live TV. The official trailer for Once Upon a Studio was released only three weeks ago on Disney's official YouTube channel.

According to the official synopsis, Once Upon a Studio is an "all-star ensemble" of beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios characters, who come together for a "joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion" as "they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary."

Ardent Disney fans have been buzzing with excitement as many took to social media to express their thoughts. One fan wrote, "That short film brought tears to my eyes you've been apart of my life for 50years -since I was born. My first words were Donald Duck (thank you brother). Thank you Disney for the adventures you brought my family, for the wonder you have provided & for dreams & magic."

Another fan expressed, "That short film brought me to many tears. Thank you to the animators and the creators of Disney. You bring us the magic." One more Disney fan said, "This is so nostalgic! Reminds me of childhood! Those were the gems! Cant understand cartoon these days with so much tech but no content! Mickey Mouse is just a legend!" Adding to the slew of heartfelt comments, another social media user added, "Now this was something I'd wish to see Disney do more. A Mickey Mouse film with this sort of heart to it would've been some of their absolute BEST stuff in years with the character."

 

Disney / 100 years of Disney / Once Upon a Studio

