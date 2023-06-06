Fans drugged, assaulted? New accusations against Rammstein

Rumors of sexual assault and abuse of power on social media are not always taken seriously, but the accusations against the frontman of German band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, are now gaining weight.

Following the claims by Shelby Lynn that were made public earlier this week, a new investigation by German reporters shows that the case could by part of a systematic process to satisfy Lindemann's sexual requests.

Lynn, a fan from Ireland, was invited to a concert party. She reports that she met there the band's frontman, Till Lindemann, and that he wanted to have sex with her. Lynn said that Lindemann reacted very aggressively when she refused.

She also suspects that one of her drinks was spiked with drugs, because she has no memory of a part of the evening after having only two drinks and a shot of tequila. She says that she was left bruised and vomiting for 24 hours after the concert.

Journalists have collected the statutory declarations of more than a dozen women. The reporters have also collected several screenshots from WhatsApp and Instagram chats backing the women's statements.

They have also filmed testimonies of two women, who decided to remain anonymous but provided a statutory declaration, who described their sexual encounter with Till Lindemann.

Lindemann and the people involved in the reported recruitment of the young women did not reply to NDR's and Süddeutsche Zeitung's requests for comments.

Following Lynn's statement, the band has rejected all allegations on their Twitter account.

"With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment," they stated in a tweet. "We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter."