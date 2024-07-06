Fairooz Nazifa’s brief return with The Stopover Show

Fairooz Nazifa first gained attention in 2019 through a collaboration with Fuad Almuqtadir on his iconic track 'Tumi Hina' and later made significant waves with her performance on Coke Studio Bangla's 'Ghum Ghum.'

She is a prominent figure among a certain niche of Dhaka's music aficionados.

Currently pursuing higher education in the United States, she returned to Dhaka to perform her show titled 'The Stopover Show' on 6 July and shake us awake from our slumber reminding us that she never really left.

To Nazifa, it seemed like every piece of music had a meaning and a message, even if it meant a simple nostalgia trip. It is probably what made the evening a much better experience. One could just shut their eyes and enjoy the music while Nazifa's voice painted a picture in the audience's minds.

The music was quite different from what one might expect. The music was an off-beat jazz tune made whole by the unique voice of Nazifa and Indalo's Zubair Hasan on guitar and synths. It was a chill and relaxing evening, something akin to a coffeehouse.

While the first song was a bit offbeat and felt weird to listen to, the singer slowly came back to the kind of music most of us are familiar with.

"It was intentional to start with such a vastly different song," Nazifa explained. "I don't usually sing songs like that, but I wanted to challenge myself and try something new. I practised a fair amount and thought, why not begin with something different and then move on to what I'm more familiar with," she added.

And indeed she delivered on that plan.

From what seemed like a bad start with a song that did not have any rhythm, she went on to perform her renditions of the songs, 'Ghum Ghum' and 'Tumi Hina'- and needless to say the crowd loved every bit of both songs. Everyone sang along to 'Tumi Hina' enthusiastically.

Despite the sweltering heat that comes along with gatherings, Jatra Biroti seemed to be the perfect place for the quaint show. Jatra Biroti's ambience gave the musical affair a cosy vibe that takes you away from the city's chaos and rush.

By the time the venue reached its capacity, there was no place to sit inside the gallery – the telltale sign of an eager crowd.

The show was supposed to start at 7 pm, according to the itinerary, a rarity for a live event to start on time. By the time Nazifa took to the stage, it was already a little past 8 pm.

The delay was caused by technical difficulties, signs of which were already pretty evident from early on. The team must be given credit though as they tried to promptly sort out the problem.

"Performing here today has been a truly humbling experience," the singer said about her journey from the US to Bangladesh. "It was not just humbling but also compelling. I loved the crowd, and their response was overwhelming.

When I went to the US, I became a nobody, but here, after just two days of practice, I received a huge response. I'm really thankful for all the support, and it made me realise how far I still have to go," she said.

"This feels like a time skip period for me. I won't be in Bangladesh for a while, so I don't think I'll be able to do big things anytime soon. But while I'm away, I'll keep working on myself, building myself up and then come back with bigger projects," Nazifa shared.