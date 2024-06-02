Fahmida Nabi's new song for Eid

Splash

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 11:56 am

Related News

Fahmida Nabi's new song for Eid

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 11:56 am
Fahmida Nabi. Sketch: TBS
Fahmida Nabi. Sketch: TBS

National film award-winning singer Fahmida Nabi has recorded a new song set for a release this upcoming Eid. Titled 'Shey din o mukhor chilo shobdohin kothara,' the song is written by Farzana Rahman. 

Fahmida Nabi herself composed the melody, with music arranged by Sajib Das. Fahmida Nabi expressed, "I was so moved by Farzana Rahman's lyrics that the melody came to me naturally. The words are truly beautiful. When there is love, any work touches the heart. I urge everyone to listen to the song with their hearts when it's released." 

The song will be available on the 'Anmol Presents' YouTube channel. Additionally, Fahmida Nabi's voice grooming and training school, 'Karigori,' will soon release the original songs featuring voices of Shakil, Shammi, Shakila, Pilu, Falguni, Sohel, and Fahmida herself.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fahmida Nabi / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

1h | Wheels
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

2d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

52m | Videos
Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

1h | Videos
How time measurement systems evolved?

How time measurement systems evolved?

2h | Videos
How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

13h | Videos