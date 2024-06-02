Fahmida Nabi's new song for Eid

National film award-winning singer Fahmida Nabi has recorded a new song set for a release this upcoming Eid. Titled 'Shey din o mukhor chilo shobdohin kothara,' the song is written by Farzana Rahman.

Fahmida Nabi herself composed the melody, with music arranged by Sajib Das. Fahmida Nabi expressed, "I was so moved by Farzana Rahman's lyrics that the melody came to me naturally. The words are truly beautiful. When there is love, any work touches the heart. I urge everyone to listen to the song with their hearts when it's released."

The song will be available on the 'Anmol Presents' YouTube channel. Additionally, Fahmida Nabi's voice grooming and training school, 'Karigori,' will soon release the original songs featuring voices of Shakil, Shammi, Shakila, Pilu, Falguni, Sohel, and Fahmida herself.

