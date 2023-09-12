Fahmida Nabi’s new single Smritir Dorjay coming soon

Popular singer Fahmida Nabi releases new originals regularly and she will be coming up with yet another single in the near future. The upcoming track Smritir Dorjay, was penned by Jamal Hossain and composed by Ridwan Nabi.

It will be uploaded from Rangan Music's YouTube channel.

"Ever since Jamal Bhai started Rangan Music, I have seen his genuine love for his music and his evolution as a musician. We have completed filming for this wonderful song written by Jamal Bhai himslef.I am very optimistic about the song," said Nabi.