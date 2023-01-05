Fahmida Nabi releases two new tracks on YouTube

Popular singer Fahmida has released two new tracks titled 'Oporanhe' and 'Kono Mane Nei' and are on her YouTube channel.

Oporanhe was written by Rebecca Zaman and Kono Mane Nei was penned by the late Omar Faruq Bishal.

Regarding the songs, Fahmida said to The Business Standard, "Any song takes time to grow on the listeners.

So far I am getting good responses from both. I hope that the number of listeners will grow with time."

Fahmida Nabi has been regularly providing vocals for original tracks as well as songs for movies.

Fahmida has also sung for 'Poober i Akashe Othe Jodi Rod', a song from Zakir Hossain Raju's movie 'Chaador'.

The song was written by director Zakir himself. The track will be released soon.