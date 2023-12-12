Fahmida Nabi releases 'Bondhu Hariye Gelo'

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:47 am

Fahmida Nabi released her latest single 'Bondhu Hariye Gelo' last week. 

The lyrics were written by Anisuzzaman Juel and the song was composed by Borno Chakraborty. The song was released on Nabi's official YouTube channel.

The music video for the song was filmed in the United States. Speaking about the song, Nabi said, "The song brought back memories of those we lost during Covid-19. Let the memories be alive in our emotions and love."

Last October, Fahmida Nabi's original song, 'Smritir Dorjay', was released in Rangon Music. It was lyricised by Jamal Hossain, and the music was composed by Pancham. 

Currently, the artist is in New York, to take part in a musical programme, scheduled to take place in January. The artist informed she will be coming back to the country, most likely in mid-January next year. 

 

