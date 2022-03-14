Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards
Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honours
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.
BEST FILM:
"The Power of the Dog"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:
"Belfast"
DIRECTOR:
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
LEADING ACTOR:
Will Smith, "King Richard"
LEADING ACTRESS:
Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
"Licorice Pizza"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
"CODA"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:
"Drive My Car"
DOCUMENTARY:
"Summer of Soul"
ANIMATED FILM:
"Encanto"
ORIGINAL SCORE:
"Dune", Hans Zimmer
EE RISING STAR AWARD:
Lashana Lynch