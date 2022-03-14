Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honours

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter arrive at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 13 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.

BEST FILM:

"The Power of the Dog"

Power of the Dog. Photo: Collected
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

"Belfast"

Belfast. Photo: Collected
DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Jane Campion. Photo: Collected
LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Will Smith in &quot;King Richard.&quot; Photo: Collected
LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"

Jonathan Scanlan in &quot;After Love.&quot; Photo: Collected
SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur in Coda. Photo: Collected
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Ariana Debose in &quot;West Side Story.&quot; Photo: Collected
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

"Licorice Pizza"

Licorice Pizza. Photo: Collected
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

"CODA"

Coda. Photo: Collected
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

"Drive My Car"

Drive my car. Photo: Collected
DOCUMENTARY:

"Summer of Soul"

Summer of Soul. Photo: Collected
ANIMATED FILM:

"Encanto"

Encanto. Photo: Collected
ORIGINAL SCORE:

"Dune", Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer. Photo: Collected
EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch. Photo: Wire Image via Showbiz Cheatsheet
