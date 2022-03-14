Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter arrive at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 13 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.

BEST FILM:

"The Power of the Dog"

Power of the Dog. Photo: Collected

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

"Belfast"

Belfast. Photo: Collected

DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Jane Campion. Photo: Collected

LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Will Smith in "King Richard." Photo: Collected

LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"

Jonathan Scanlan in "After Love." Photo: Collected

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur in Coda. Photo: Collected

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Ariana Debose in "West Side Story." Photo: Collected

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

"Licorice Pizza"

Licorice Pizza. Photo: Collected

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

"CODA"

Coda. Photo: Collected

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

"Drive My Car"

Drive my car. Photo: Collected

DOCUMENTARY:

"Summer of Soul"

Summer of Soul. Photo: Collected

ANIMATED FILM:

"Encanto"

Encanto. Photo: Collected

ORIGINAL SCORE:

"Dune", Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer. Photo: Collected

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Lashana Lynch